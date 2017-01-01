35°
News

OPINION: Sad year for koalas on our roads

1st Jan 2017 5:58 AM
Koalas are at risk on Gympie region roads.
Koalas are at risk on Gympie region roads. Steve Cselka

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER:

IT HAS been a devastating year for koala deaths on our local roads, with another two healthy breeding koalas killed in the past week.

On Christmas Eve a beautiful female koala with a new baby in the pouch, was killed on Groundwater Road, Southside, in the bushland corridor just after the Aspect Estate.

The other was in the Imbil area, a healthy male that passed away in the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Thanks in both cases to the people that stopped to help these poor koalas.

Of the 13 confirmed car hits this year, 12 of the 13 died, either immediately or soon after from the injuries. We are saddened that in most cases the person who has hit the koala has not called for assistance or reported it. It is essential that any koala hit by a vehicle gets urgent veterinary attention.

The lack of external signs of injury does not mean the animal is alright, as the mortality rate tells us.

The Imbil koala had broken limbs. Often there are severe internal injuries. Do not let the koala have a slow death by the side of the road. Dead koalas also need to also be reported and attended- to check for a pouch young in females, or if a dependent young nearby.

Importantly we gain important data about the koala, collect DNA, and learn about where koalas are crossing.

We really need community support to reduce the road toll on koalas. PLEASE share this information with your friends and family. It is breeding and dispersal season now so koalas are more active. Every night koalas are crossing our local roads.

When driving from dusk to dawn, slow down and scan the roadsides for emerging wildlife. Passengers can help with 'wildlife watching'. We have found with most koalas killed they were crossing where there were bushland and creek corridors (e.g. around Tinana Creek, Little Widgee Creek etc).

Next time it might be you that will encounter the experience of finding an injured koala. Are you prepared? Do you have rescue numbers in your phone to get assistance quickly?

Put a local number in your phone (ANARRA 54849111) but if you do not have it, remember the very easy 1300 ANIMAL -learn how to dial it. (RSPCA's 1300 ANIMAL is 1300 264 625).

They will connect you to the right local service.

Koalas are on the 'vulnerable' species list for a reason-and they need our help.

We invite you to visit our Facebook page for more information, and photos of some of the koalas. Please contact on Facebook or 54835242 if you have data on other koalas hit on roads this year that we have not yet recorded, or anything you would like to discuss regarding conserving our local koala populations.

Michelle Daly,

Koala Action Group Gympie Region

Gympie Times

Topics:  koala roads roadsafety

OPINION: Sad year for koalas on our roads

OPINION: Sad year for koalas on our roads

IT HAS been a devastating year for koala deaths on our local roads.

Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

A Landcruiser disappears into the water between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

What a way to finish the year

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Traditional taxis are upping their game to fight Uber.

New Year's ride sharing price surges

Camping picks up in Valley

Borumba Deer Park at Imbil: Management said their numbers were down a little but are looking much better now.

For two camping spots in the Valley things are looking up.

Local Partners

Tales from behind the Mullock Heap

Names have been changed and omitted to protect the unfortunate and minimise ridicule.

This weekend's Gympie gig guide

Playing Vegas will rock Billy's.

What are you planning for the last weekend of the year?

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

DWAYNE Johnson has taken to Instagram to reveal he bought his father Rocky a car for Christmas.

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony on Friday

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' son believes she died of a broken heart

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Carrie Fisher

Mother and daughter Hollywood heavyweights to be buried together

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label could be closed down

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR INSPECTIONS - CALL BRIAN LAMBERT ON 0447 370 778. Located in a central position in Gympie, walking distance to the hospital, CBD...

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR???

Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $470,000

Situated on a peaceful rural residential setting 5 Minutes from the CBD and less than a kilometre to the local primary school. The lowset brick and tile home...

you will want 2 know whats down there!

626 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 2 $240,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats down there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

BAUPLE-COUNTRY LIFESTYLE

Bauple 4650

House 5 2 2 $580,000

Enjoy the country lifestyle on this 67 acre property at Bauple, located only a short drive from Tiaro where most services are available. Also located approx 1 hour...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

VERSATILE &amp; CLOSE TO TOWN

Araluen 4570

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This little gem situated approximately 5 minutes from Gympie CBD, would suit the horse lover or the person who can't get enough sheds. 5 acres (2.02ha) of gently...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $409,000

Reduced by $20,000. So the vendor is serious to SELL !! Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!