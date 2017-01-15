OPINION: New charge for 2400 home owners is unnecessary

Councils Wastewater Treatment new charges

OUR council has advised that a new charge of $25 will be added to the rate notice of at least 2400 homeowners who are required to have a Wastewater Treatment Plant.

These homeowners are required to pay about $250 annually for the inspection and service of their systems which includes the servicing business reporting to the council.

The council now has introduced new software to replace their manual reporting and where homeowners are expected to pay for the new change.

Many homeowners find this unjust and unfair and believe that the council is passing the buck on what is their responsibility.

Surely the council should absorb the costs in replacing an existing system.

All other businesses do.

The amount is small but the principal is large.

Next we could find that council is updating, say, their rate software and charging rate payers for this.

Where will this end?

It has been suggested that initially concerned ratepayers should lobby the council seeking to have this charge withdrawn.

Then, if found necessary, we could call a public meeting to progress it.

If you wish to support an approach to council could you please provide your name and address to ianmccon@spiderweb.com .au or leave a message on 0408867382?

Your name will not be passed on.

Ian McConachie,

Pie Creek