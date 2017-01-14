38°
OPINION: It's not all government's fault

14th Jan 2017 1:30 PM
Gympie Regional Council meeting for the 2016 budget.
Gympie Regional Council meeting for the 2016 budget. Arthur Gorrie

GUIDED by past Gympie Times articles I occasionally take time to be amused by the live in the past, everything's council's fault, local Facebook "forum”.

Recently a "heretic” on there was silly enough to suggest looking forward.

That was shut down very quickly with a message (not verbatim) that governments don't like to look forward, so let's get back to complaining.

It's rubbish to say that governments don't look forward, it's just that election cycles and party politics make it seem that way.

The current works on the Bruce Hwy are testament to that.

Like all things government it may have been slow but despite a few red herrings and minor changes it is being built virtually where, and as, I was told it would be 25 years ago.

Things happen despite the political farce.

To draw an analogy, it's sad that in a solar powered LED world the noisy Facebook mob choose to lug around heavy gas bottles and mantle lamps. The end result is lots of hissing noises, and very little light.

There are at least some in the council who see the LEDs coming at us up the highway but our MPs, largely playing to those still hissing, seem to think they are bright lights as they shine predominately in the opposite direction, where many still live with an old kero lamp view.

In keeping with not upsetting the old school we haven't had any forward thinking from our MPs in decades. The southern connection to the new highway shows how bad the results can be.

A forward thinking MP would seek better rather than crow about an inadequate failure in waiting.

Last council election a record number of voters had never voted here before.

Things are changing and it's beyond time for the old timers to get with the picture so growth can be managed and not left for the silent wheels that turn to saddle us with more second rate efforts.

How about next time somebody suggests looking forward we run with it?

Gympie is a maze which just happened, was never really planned, and that needs to be fixed to accommodate growth.

By stifling thinking forward those who do so don't serve our common good. Our MPs, by playing to them, are about the same.

We only get one crack at government money and we're best served participating in how it's spent.

I don't believe that the needs and wishes of current residents will be heartlessly ignored but growth brings challenges and if you don't wish to be part of the solutions please just get out of the way.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

