OPINION: Deafening silence over Fredman dismissal

Deafening silence

I APOLOGISE to any councillor whose public statements regarding the Fredman dismissal I may have missed.

But I can't help wondering what has happened to those councillors who voiced their concern, indeed their consternation, at what they saw as Bob Fredman's sudden, unexpected and mysterious "resignation”.

I recall that several elected members had the temerity to express those feelings, and to ask why a long-term,apparently dedicated and respected Director of Engineering would suddenly "retire”.

Strangely though,since it has been publicly stated that he was sacked (GT 17/12/16) there has been prolonged silence.

Doesn't anyone on council want to know why Mr Fredman was shown the door? There has to be a reason - and as councillors and his nominal employer - it is surely your responsibility to identify that reason and to be convinced that it is defensible in terms of ethical and just treatment for Mr Fredman and the consequential benefit to the community. To be silent is to give tacit approval to a decision of which even the mayor was apparently unaware. It is, after all, not about the man - it is about the way council conducts the business of the community, presumably in the community's best interests.

Merv Welch