29°
Community

Open day at Cooloola Berries - All the Pictures

Renee Albrecht | 16th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Xander Jackobi.
Xander Jackobi. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gympie Times
'You're dead!': Axe attacker chased man, punched woman

'You're dead!': Axe attacker chased man, punched woman

Man grabbed an axe and chased down another man, punched his step-daughter in face and obstructed police in two separate incidents.

Open day at Cooloola Berries - All the Pictures

Xander Jackobi.

People of all ages came from all over to Wolvi farm

Salvos are giving hope for Christmas to Gympie people in need

DECK THE HALLS: (from left) Family Store manager Laura Richards decorates the tree while Major Brian Smith pops pressies from volunteer Kellie Foad underneath.

Providing good cheer for those in need in the Gympie region

All about fresh for Gympie's Farmer & Sun

BUSINESS BOOMING: Some of the team from Farmer & Sun Cafe take a coffee break in the relaxed surroundings (from left) Kirra Chandler, Sharla Watson and Karmon Stoker.

Organic, gluten and dairy free options popular items on menu at cafe

Local Partners

Salvos are giving hope for Christmas to Gympie people in need

CHRISTMAS is a season of hope and The Salvation Army in Gympie is encouraging people to give hope where it's needed most this festive season.

Aquatic centre entry: you won't have to break the bank

TAKING SHAPE: Work continues on schedule for a February opening for the Aquatic Recreation Centre.

Council commits to 'affordable' entry fees for new pool

Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

Mary Valley fast developing a reputation as a food bowl

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

EASILY one of the most joyful experiences the movies have had to offer this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

WHERE DREAMS BEGIN!!!

Lot 2 Pine Valley Drive, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Located in the picturesque Pie Creek area is this beautiful cleared gently ... $160,000

Located in the picturesque Pie Creek area is this beautiful cleared gently sloping 4003m2 (1 acre) block. With great deals currently happening - Build a beautiful...

ACRE BLOCK IN THE PERFECT LOCATION!!

14 Groves Road, Araluen 4570

Residential Land Are you in the market to find the perfect property offering both ... $125,000

Are you in the market to find the perfect property offering both country lifestyle living with all the city conveniences? This stunning 4335m2 property in Groves...

48 Acres - PRIVACY - VIEWS

Lot 236 Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Residential Land 48 acres, level to undulating, fenced * Creek boundary on one side, ... $265,000

48 acres, level to undulating, fenced * Creek boundary on one side, permanent waterholes, spring fed dam * Pastures, good soil, area of volcanic rocks suit...

A SPECIAL PLACE

Lot 1 Bauple-Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Residential Land 1.1 acres, rural zoning, 3 road frontage (including bitumen road) * Nestled ... $110,000

1.1 acres, rural zoning, 3 road frontage (including bitumen road) * Nestled at base of mountain, views to dams and distant hills * Fully fenced, 3 phase power...

A SPECIAL PLACE

287 Bauple Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 $740000

Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no close neighbours this "island of...

OWNERS ARE READY TO GO

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $320,000

This beautifully presented home on 2.5 acres with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport is ready for you to move in. 3 large bedrooms, all...

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

GREAT VIEWS

22 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This elevated, highset brick home is located on an 1109m2 allotment on the Southside of Gympie. Capturing the breezes, the sizeable balcony has a north easterly...

SOUTHSIDE AUCTION

75 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 Auction

This well-positioned split level family home has views over Gympie and surrounding areas. Situated on a 2000m2 gently sloping block. The solid brick home has a...

AUCTION

36 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

This large Queensland style home on 1134m2 has been family owned for the past 78 years. With attention this home could be a Renovator's delight. The home has...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!