Open day a big hit in Widgee

Lynlin Cross, WIDGEE CORRESPONDENT | 24th Dec 2016 7:00 AM
BIG FUN: The Hillbilly Goats - Goat Girl, Goat Boy and Sunny Goat - with (front from left) Chais, Arjay and Flora Huskisson at Widgee Rural's Open Day on Tuesday.
BIG FUN: The Hillbilly Goats - Goat Girl, Goat Boy and Sunny Goat - with (front from left) Chais, Arjay and Flora Huskisson at Widgee Rural's Open Day on Tuesday. Contributed

TUESDAY'S Open Day at Widgee Rural was an extraordinary event with farm machinery and equipment exhibits and demos, stockfeed displays, quad bikes and much, much more for the local man-on-the-land.

Children had fun with the free jumping castle while the sausage sizzle went down a real treat.

The highlight was the appearance of the Hillbilly Goats who gave an extremely colourful, lively and high-spirited performance, easily winning over the audience who cheered enthusiastically throughout.

The Bauple Fairies, Peta Milne and Red Robyn, added even more colour, helping entertain visitors and children. As a Widgee event it went down a real treat and was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended. Congratulations to Widgee Rural for organising such a thrilling event for the district.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

WIDGEE COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB

SUNDAY was another triumph for the Widgee Country Music Club with their final session for the year on centre stage at the Widgee Showgrounds.

The club's following has increased over many months, no doubt due to the great performances by invited artists, club members and walk-ups, not forgetting their fantastic annual events.

All the favourite musicians and singers were there, jammin' together and entertaining the crowd who were happy to sit back and enjoy ice cold drinks and tasty snacks on the veranda of the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen, as they rocked the afternoon away.

With another hot summer ahead, the committee have scheduled the first Walk-ups for 2017 for Sunday, February 19. For more information contact Ronnie Jay on 54840335.

WIDGEE NEW YEAR'S FUNDRAISER

HORSE enthusiasts are invited to the Tamika Deller Fundraiser on Saturday, December 31 at the Widgee Showgrounds.

The event is sure to be a crowd pleaser with a medley of no-point events including barrel races and pole events for open, junior and tinytot sections.

The day is open to all NBHA members and day members are welcome too.

There is free entry to the grounds for spectators and supporters, plenty of parking on-site, plus the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen will be open for drinks and snacks.

The entry fee for riders is just $10 with 80% guaranteed payback in prize money.

Plus there's free, on-site camping with hot showers and a few powered sites available.

You can find nomination forms on the NBHA website: www.nbhaaustralia.com.

There'll be exhibition riding from 7am to 9am with the full program beginning at 9am.

Come along and support our very own Tamika Deller of Widgee, raising funds for her entry to the NBHA World Titles in Panama in 2017.

Saturday night will have Karen Thomsen performing and with her dulcet tones she's sure to have everyone up on the floor, dancing the night away.

The Bushman's Kitchen will be serving delicious meals for just $15 per person with yummy desserts to top them off, plus the Bushman's Bar will be serving ice cold drinks of many varieties.

So come on out and ring in the New Year, at the Widgee Bushman's Bar.

Contact Lisa Robinson on 0437 840 439 for further details of the day's events.

CHRISTMAS WISHES

To all my readers, wishing you the very best for Christmas.

Drive carefully and keep safe over the holiday period.

Lynlie Cross,

Widgee Correspondent.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!