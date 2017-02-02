OP2 puts Tia on track to a career in nutrition

PURSUING HER INTERESTS: Gympie OP2 student Tia Herberts is starting a degree in Nutrition at USC this month.

AN OP2 student from Gympie with an interest in the science of food and diet-related diseases is about to begin a degree in Nutrition at USC.

St Patrick's College graduate Tia Herberts said USC's three-year Bachelor of Nutrition would provide her with the knowledge, qualifications and confidence to pursue a career in the expanding field of nutrition.

"I was looking for something that involved science, but also had a humanitarian focus as I studied a combination of both in school,” Tia said.

"Nutrition is a fascinating new science that I have developed a keen interest in, and I feel it is a very relevant field of study in modern society.”

USC's multiple study locations have given Tia the flexibility to stay in Gympie and commute to USC Sunshine Coast for her studies.

"USC Sunshine Coast is very conveniently located, allowing me to continue to live at home for the time being,” said Tia, who plans to travel on USC's subsidised bus service between the Gympie and Sunshine Coast campuses.

Health and fitness are top priorities in the life of the keen ballet, jazz and hip hop dancer, who also hopes her studies will provide her with the tools to live a healthy life.

Achieving an OP2 was a fitting end to a year of hard work for Tia, who excelled in modern history, and received a gold academic achievement award from St Patrick's College.

Tia will be among more than 4,000 students starting degrees this semester at USC's campuses at Sippy Downs, Gympie, Fraser Coast and South Bank.

"I am very excited to connect with people who have similar interests to my own as I begin a new phase of my education,” she said.

"The campus, facilities and feel of USC's main campus at the Sunshine Coast is very suited to the tertiary study experience I wish to have.”