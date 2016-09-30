Only a few days to go before Heart of Gold Fest kicks off

SPECIAL PREVIEW: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila at the Heritage Theatre in the Gympie Civic Centre.

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the opening night of the Heart of Gold International Film Festival.

Set to kick off with a bang on Thursday night, the new artistic director of the festival Emily Avila says the opportunity has been a difficult, but rewarding experience.

"It's down to the wire now, with only a week out,” she says.

"Right now I'm feeling good, maybe ask me how I'm feeling on opening night though.”

Avila credits the rest of the team, many of whom have been with Heart of Gold for many years now, for keeping the set-up as smooth as possible.

A recent preview screening of previous festival highlights for the Noosa Film Society saw the theatre completely sold out.

It's a comforting sign for Avila and the the festival team, who are confident the wide variety of films on display across the program will have something for everyone.

"The screening was a great taster for what's to come this year,” she says.

"The audiences loved it, they all bought tickets.”

The Heart of Gold Festival kicks off with a huge opening night on Thursday, October 6.

Audiences can expect to see the premieres of three highly-anticipated Australian films, as well as appearances from filmmakers as well.

"For opening night you can expect a bit of a party, and we've got some amazing films on show,” Avila adds.

Tickets for the Heart of Gold Festival are available on their website at

www.heartofgold.com.au