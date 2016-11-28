Online can turn our home into a money maker

YOUR home is your castle, but did you know it could be a money-maker too?

For Chatsworth's Tess Spencer, a world of opportunities opened up after she advertised her property through Airbnb, one of a number of Gympie properties available on the site and attracting a great deal of attention.

"I put it on at eight o'clock that night,” she said of her decision to advertise the property.

"And next morning at 7.30, I had a booking for December, and several more bookings for December, and then every couple of days I got a booking and it was just a surprise.”

A quick search of the site shows the average cost for a night in Gympie of $80, although prices can run up to $275 per night for some.

Mrs Spencer said she was surprised with the demand, although she had always believed she could do a lot with the property.

"I thought it always had the potential, but I thought it would be a lot slower.”

While the income potential has been a bonus, she said she also loved the fact her property had become a place for her to experience new people and cultures.

"I love the fact we're meeting people... meeting travellers. I've had French tourists, I've had German tourists, I've had New Zealanders.”

With Gympie hosting events which attract people from all over, like the Muster or hockey championships, Mrs Spencer said people aiming to make their property a revenue raiser did have to treat it like a business.

"The tweaking has been interesting once it was on (Airbnb), because I got caught with bookings that people got an absolute bargain because it's Easter next year and I wasn't up to that.”