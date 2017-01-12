Online auction will assist families in their darkest hour

AUCTIONEERING: Helen Garrett's foundation provides assistance for families who have lost their children.

MERRY Rigby has never felt the unbearable pain of losing a child.

But as a volunteer member of Gympie's Jake Garrett Foundation, she's more than aware of how devastating it can be.

"I hope I never will have to experience that pain,” she says.

"I'm a supporter of their fundraising because it allows me to get involved and help without getting too emotionally upset.”

Part of this fundraising includes spearheading an online auction whilst on maternity leave.

With over 40 items generously donated from a slew of local business owners and families, there's something on offer for every taste.

"We've got a wide range,” Mrs Rigby says.

"From food, body products, shop vouchers, accommodation vouchers and a coffee machine.”

The funds raised will go directly to the Jake Garrett Foundation, which offers support to grieving families who have lost a child.

Established in 2013 after the tragic death of 12-year-old Jake in a backyard accident, the foundation is headed by his mother Helen and has provided vital help for local families in their darkest days.

"I've been working on this auction for around three months - I just wanted to help because I can't imagine what these families must have gone through,” Mrs Rigby says.

"We've sent out letters to businesses asking for donations and we are now selling those items.”

Since starting on Wednesday through a Facebook group, the auction has seen over 1500 members place their bids.

As it stands, the initiative has already raised $3200, with that number expected to climb as participants continue to outbid one another.

"So far we've raised enough money to help three families with grants to cover funeral costs and other expenses,” Mrs Rigby says.

The auction runs until Sunday at 7pm, and the winners will be able to collect their items during the following weekend.

"Who ever has lodged the highest bid by 7pm on Sunday is the winner,” Merry says.

"There's still plenty of time to join in and get into the bidding.”

Those who are interested should head to the Jake Garrett Foundation's Facebook page for more information and a link to the auction page.