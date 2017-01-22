29°
News

One toast leaves man without a licence

scott kovacevic
| 22nd Jan 2017 9:00 AM
One drink has cost a 29 year firefighter his licence.
One drink has cost a 29 year firefighter his licence. Keagan Elder

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"AN ABERRATION” was the only way a Glastonbury man could describe the DUI which led to a loss of licence and fine after spending his career responding to emergencies.

A firefighter for 29 years, Kenneth Aycock Wright, 55, said he had not eaten all day after spending most of the October 30 working on his property.

Returning to his house to find family and friends wanting to toast before they left, Wright was given what he thought was a standard glass of red - but was instead fortified wine.

Jumping into his car shortly after, Wright's clean history was marred when he was breathalysed by police, registering .062.

Accepting his guilty plea, Magistrate M Baldwin described Wright's situation as "one of the most unfortunate cases she had ever seen”.

Before disqualifying him for a month and fining him $350, Ms Baldwin asked the gallery to raise their hands if they were also pleading guilty to DUI and, when several did, she pleaded for them to consider how alcohol slowed reactions while driving and impacted their ability to stop safely.

Gympie Times

Topics:  alcohol dui gympie gympie magistrates court red wine

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Ambos rush to serious crashes at Goomboorian and Curra

Ambos rush to serious crashes at Goomboorian and Curra

Emergency crews are racing to two road crashes near Gympie, one at Goomboorian and the other near Curra

One toast leaves man without a licence

One drink has cost a 29 year firefighter his licence.

Career firefighter calls incident "an aberration”.

Man escapes jail after registering five times legal limit

Driving in an "uncontrollable manner” almost cost a man his licence.

Driving in an "uncontrollable manner" almost cost a man his licence.

Severe storms travelling towards Gympie

According to the BOM, Gympie could see a severe thunderstorm this afternoon.

Conditions right for a gusty arvo

Local Partners

Back-to-school price story strikes a nerve

MUM of four Cindy Bogan wasn't expecting her Facebook post about the high cost of school stationery to reach such a big audience.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

EXCLUSIVE: The Amity Affliction's overdue homecoming

BACK IN TOWN: THe Amity Affliction play the Gympie Civic Centre on Friday night.

After 10 years away from Gympie, the local legends are back.

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling has ruled out a 'Cursed Child' movie trilogy

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

TRULY EXQUISITE!!!

10 Bond Dve, Southside 4570

House 5 3 2 OFFERS

Don't judge this home from the outside! The double wooden door entrance sweeps open to the perfection that is 10 Bond Drive. The welcoming entrance with large...

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $385,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

FOR SALE BY DEADLINE - 21ST JANUARY 2017 (UNLESS SOLD PRIOR)

16 Eagle Hawk Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 SALE BY DEADLINE ...

This neat near new home is now on the market located in the popular suburb Southside. The Eagle Hawk Estate is the ideal address which is close to all amenities.

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor ... ALL OFFERS...

This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor committed elsewhere .....Motivated vendor wants this block sold NOW !! and will consider offers. Well this...

GREAT VALUE AT THE PALMS

16 Jellick Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Great value at The Palms, judge for yourself. This beautifully presented home situated only 10 minutes from Gympie's CBD is now on the market and ready to be sold.

Room to Grow!

135 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 3 2 $260,000

Welcome to 135 Thomas Road, Curra where the views are amazing, and possibilities are all there. All we need is for someone to see the vision. Situated on 5 acres...

time 2 make a start!

L32 Lorikeet Drive, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000!

What better time and place to build your dream home and live the quiet country life than here on this great 2+ acre selectively cleared bush block. Set way back...

Hens Teeth

53 Osborne Court, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 4 $380,000

Approx 5 acres ... 2.16 Ha Big 9x12 Shed approx with additional Side Awning Lovely 3 Bed Home This is a great package if you are looking for acreage in the...

HOT..!!! INVESTMENT PROPERTY

18 Cutty Sark Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $299,000

This enticing low set brick property is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Cooloola Cove. An L shaped lounge is your entry point to this amazing...

GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!

27 Sproule Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Come and see for yourself this is a big open plan home. The front tiled entrance leads you to the first large open living area which flows past the dining area to...

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!