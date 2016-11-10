38°
News

The international soccer star who learned craft in Gympie

Tom Daunt
| 10th Nov 2016 8:27 AM
HIGH LEVEL: Jimmy Downey (purple) plays for Perth Glory in the A-league. Downey is arguably one of Gympie's best ever sporting talents.
HIGH LEVEL: Jimmy Downey (purple) plays for Perth Glory in the A-league. Downey is arguably one of Gympie's best ever sporting talents.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOTBALL: He is arguably one of the region's best athletic exports, playing at the elite level of his sport.

Just as talented on the running track as on the football field, Jimmy Downey proved coming from a regional town was no limitation to achieving your dreams.

And now that his football career is over, the Wolvi-born speedster is settling down to a life of travel and business opportunities.

Based in Spain, Downey told The Gympie Times he does not regret any of his career, which had him play for both Perth Glory and the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League as well as stints in Europe before a severe knee injury derailed his plans of making it in the world's best league.

"I actually had an offer to sign with the Brisbane Roar under Ange Postecoglou but turned it down to pursue my dream of playing in Europe," Downey said.

While not being directly involved in the game any more, the Lions and Columbia junior said it was the skills and attributes he developed in Gympie, that allowed him to mix it with the game's elite.

"When I was 14 years old I played for the Miners in the Sunshine Coast competition.

"Playing in a men's competition at such a young age definitely helped my transition into representative and then professional football."

He counts Gympie football identities Jeff, Steve and Ricky Manthey as having a huge influence on his career and says the facilities that were provided to him by Trevor Kirk and Pam Tindall gave him every chance to succeed. He has not ruled out returning to the game eventually, however for now the plan is to keep travelling.

Gympie Times

Topics:  football soccer sport

FIRE BAN: Why conditions are ripe for bushfire catastrophe

FIRE BAN: Why conditions are ripe for bushfire catastrophe

A FIRE ban has been put in place for the Gympie region as hot and windy weather creates dangerous fire conditions.

38°C: Thursday is going to be a stinker

SCORCHER: Archie Lennon was feeling the heat in Gympie yesterday.

It's lined up to be the hottest day of the year.

Phase two of upgrades will transform Smithfield St

NEW LIFE: A depiction of what the newly renovated Smithfield St will look like.

Street will be split into two levels as part of refurbishment.

'I think the world will be very dark for a while' USA ex-pat

DECISION: Abby Wake is disappointed with Trump.

It is hard for most residents in the Gympie area to put in context.

Local Partners

Gympie commerce awards will honour achievers

Glittering business award's night set to shine at Gympie tonight.

Kev's unique chronograph will ensure remembrance

UNFORGETTABLE: Kev English with the Kandanga Memorial Clock which he commissioned and paid for to give back to the Kandanga community.

Kandanga memorial clock in the memorial park is a one-off-piece.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

MICHAEL Buble's three-year-old son Noah is reportedly suffering from liver cancer but has a 90 per cent chance of beating the disease.

Steve Price cracks it: 'This is why Trump got elected'

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

want 2 have inapiece!

L708 Arbortwentyseven Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 1 $210,000!

Breath in, breath out, relax, sighhhhhhh feel the serenity, and now listen to nothing but the birds. Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the...

2 just enjoy the simple things!

155 Varley Road North, Glenwood 4570

4 2 4 REDUCED TO...

No Fuss. No muss! Seriously life really can be this easy and affordable here at 155 Varley Road North in Glenwood. Nice neat and tidy home on a nice neat and tidy...

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 from $249,000!

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

400 Acres Irrigation and Grazing - Quality Property

Tansey 4601

Rural 4 1 4 Irrigation and...

400 Acres irrigation and grazing - quality property - $795,000 Rainfall: Average 675 mm / 27 inches per annum. Improvements: High-set 4 bedroom Queenslander in...

2700 Acres Quality Grazing and Irrigation

Tansey 4601

Rural 4 1 4 $1950000

Rainfall: Average 675 mm / 27 inches per annum. Improvements: High-set 4 bedroom Queenslander in top class condition having recently been renovated , 3 phase rural...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $335,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

GREAT VIEWS

22 Furness Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

This elevated, highset brick home is located on an 1109m2 allotment on the Southside of Gympie. Capturing the breezes, the sizeable balcony has a north easterly...

QUALITY HOME, SOUTHSIDE CONVENIENCE

59 Bushland Drive, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Sitting on the high side of the street and surrounded by quality homes, this well presented rendered residence presents an abundance of space for the entire...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!