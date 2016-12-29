One Nation candidate: 'No false hopes, no more secrets'

NO PROMISES: Elise Cottam (left) says she's making no promises but guarantees to listen to people.

RUNNING for One Nation at the next state election is a "great opportunity", candidate Elise Cottam says.

Ms Cottam was one of 36 candidates unveiled by the party on December 17.

One of those candidates withdrew his candidacy two days later after a disagreement with the party over social media posts.

Speaking to the NewsMail, Ms Cottam said she was "making no promises, but will guarantee to listen, help find solutions and deliver to the communities".

The One Nation candidate for Wide Bay in this year's federal election said she offered no false hopes.

"I will tell you just how it is," she said.

"No more secrets from the people."

Ms Cottam also ran in the Bundaberg mayoralty in March's council elections.

She placed third with 9.93% of the vote, behind winner Jack Dempsey (71.09%) and runner-up Troy Madle (13.47%).

Callide covers Gin Gin, the North Burnett and part of the South Burnett as well as the towns of Theodore, Banana and Moura.

It's held by Monto-based former deputy premier Jeff Seeney.

The next Queensland election is due to be called by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in 2018.

The NewsMail is making attempts to contact One Nation's candidate in Burnett, Ashley Lynch.