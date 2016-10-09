28°
News

One killed in motorcycle accident

scott kovacevic
| 9th Oct 2016 11:49 AM
A man has died after a motorcycle accident near Imbil.
A man has died after a motorcycle accident near Imbil. Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN has died after a motorcycle accident in the Mary Valley.

No other people were involved in the single vehicle accident, which is believed have occurred on a property near Imbil at about 10.30am.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fatal accident, imbil, mary valley, motorcycle accident

Clowns to the left, fakers to the right

Clowns to the left, fakers to the right

This scary new trend of creepy clowns is becoming a serious nuisance.

School leavers get guiding hand

A guide has been made available for Wide Bay school leavers as they prepare to step into their future careers.

Gympie's school leavers are getting a guide to their future choices.

Creepy clowns a weird US obsession

Creepy clowns and scary scarecrows - and it' not even Halloween

How strangers' kindness help ease the pain for grieving family

Amelia Grace Nguyen was born on Thursday September 22, just 22 weeks into the pregnancy. With her is mother Ellanah Nguyen and father Raymond Nguyen.

Jake Garrett Foundation easing the everyday burdens for bereaved

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Japanese style is how Beverley likes her quilts

CHEEKY CRAFTER: Beverley Perel with her a couple of her 'Chiku Chiku' textile art pieces at the Brisbane Craft and Quilt Fair.

Make sure you save the date for the Quilt and Craft Spectacular

tree change 2 move 2!

448 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $249,000!

Want to move to somewhere in the country? Somewhere you can just put your feet up and relax? Somewhere to grow your own veggies, have a chook or two and breathe...

2 x 2 bullet proof investment duplex!

15 Withey Street, Southside 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 UNDER CONTRACT

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

time 2 invest or own your own home!

25 Old Wolvi Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Excellent investment or subdivision potential here (STCC) or just a great home 2 own. Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Opportunity is knocking...

fantastic home 2 own!

1 Kyleigh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000!

Did you say you were looking for a really nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great!

UNDER CONTRACT - URGENT SALE !! NOW UNDER INSTRUCTIONS!

59 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

4 2 5 UNDER CONTRACT

NO TIME TO WASTE! PRESENT OFFERS!!! An opportunity exists for a family looking for a large, spacious home, with in-ground pool, covered outdoor entertainment area...

A Great Address - For Your New Home!

178 Lawson Road, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant ... $200,000

An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 178 Lawson Road (Lot 7 Zerner...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

COMFORTABLE AND AFFORDABLE LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST

53 Noosa Rd, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $230,000

A great investment or starter home could be yours for the taking. This low set brick home ideally located just minutes from the town centre on a 749m2 block.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?