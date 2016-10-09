One killed in motorcycle accident

A MAN has died after a motorcycle accident in the Mary Valley.
No other people were involved in the single vehicle accident, which is believed have occurred on a property near Imbil at about 10.30am.
A MAN has died after a motorcycle accident in the Mary Valley.
No other people were involved in the single vehicle accident, which is believed have occurred on a property near Imbil at about 10.30am.
This scary new trend of creepy clowns is becoming a serious nuisance.
MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.
AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday
Want to move to somewhere in the country? Somewhere you can just put your feet up and relax? Somewhere to grow your own veggies, have a chook or two and breathe...
Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...
A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...
Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...
Excellent investment or subdivision potential here (STCC) or just a great home 2 own. Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Opportunity is knocking...
Did you say you were looking for a really nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great!
NO TIME TO WASTE! PRESENT OFFERS!!! An opportunity exists for a family looking for a large, spacious home, with in-ground pool, covered outdoor entertainment area...
An opportunity has become available to purchase over an acre of vacant land in the beautiful sought after Pie Creek Area. Welcome to 178 Lawson Road (Lot 7 Zerner...
Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...
A great investment or starter home could be yours for the taking. This low set brick home ideally located just minutes from the town centre on a 749m2 block.