Old friends gather to celebrate Norma's 90 years

Friends and relatives came from far and wide to celebrate Norma's 90th birthday party.

OCTOBER 2 was all about Norma Williams at the Chatsworth Hall.

Friends and family came together to celebrate Norma's 90th birthday a day early, before the big day on October 3.

About 70 guests attended, many from Woolooga, but plenty from across Queensland.

The party doubled as a family reunion and a chance to catch up with people Norma knew from Woolooga, where she lived much of her life.

Norma was born in Gympie but resided in Woolooga until 1996 when she moved into Gympie.

She lived on Withey St at Southside until 2015, when due to ill health became a resident at St Patrick Villa Nursing Home.

Norma's parents Norma William Edwards and Helen Isabel Edwards (nee Mackie) came to Woolooga on Armistice Day 1916.

Norm was a blacksmith and purchased the Woolooga Blacksmith shop from a Mr Jack Anderson.

Norm and Helen lived in Woolooga then purchased a small farm at the foot of Devil's Mountain.

Norma spent most of her life in Woolooga. Contributed

Norma was the second youngest in her family of five children, with three sisters and one brother, but sadly she is the last surviving sibling.

She was a member of the Woolooga QCWA for some 65 years, holding the offices of president, secretary, treasurer.

She was a veteran of catering for the Woolooga cattle sales with the QCWA.

She has had a long association with the Woolooga School, first as sewing teacher then a teacher's aid at the school from 1972 to 1992.

She was on the committee organising the school's 75th Jubilee.

Farriers Park in Woolooga is on the site of her father's blacksmith shop and is named in his honour.

She participated in the opening of the park in September 1997.

Norma Williams turned 90-years-old on October 3, 2016. Contributed

Norma has two daughters, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Relatives came from across Queensland and interstate to celebrate Norma's birthday.

They included Norma's granddaughter Tanya Cummings and her daughter Tiah Cummings, who both came from Darwin.

Tanya's son Hayden Cummings came from Melbourne, and Hayden's twin sister Rebecca Cummings from Adelaide.

Norma's niece Michele Carlyon came with her husband Les from Gladstone.

Niece Helen Volkman came from Thornborough in Far North Queensland, while another niece Eunice Campbell came from Mitchell.

Surprise guests were Pattie Walsh and her brother Paul, old neighbours from the 1960s, with Pattie travelling up from Sydney for the occasion.

Norma's granddaughters Robyn Russell and Brenda Dinoris decorated the hall for the day.

Other guests from Woolooga included the Spiller, Turner, Gear and Matthews families, and Carol Nugent from Curra.