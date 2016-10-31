Old debt behind decision to sell Gympie golf course

GYMPIE does not have enough golfers to sustain the Gympie Pines Golf Course into the future without other revenue sources, the owners of the embattled property say.

Gympie Residential Golf co-director John Towler said while the course was profitable, "past debt is keeping it in the red”.

While negotiations for Gympie Regional Council to purchase Gympie Pines folded recently after failing to get the support of the majority of the council, the course will remain on the market in the hope it attracts other interested parties.

Acknowledging there were no other parties currently interested, Mr Towler said he and his co-directors planned to continue running the golf course while seeking alternative sources for financial stability.

He said the sale of the course would be handled internally, advertising the 40ha site with a clubhouse licensed for 300 on the Australian and overseas markets. There is no intention to put the property to auction.

Having owned the club for 12 years, Mr Towler said running it was not part of the original plan.

"It was never our intention to operate the course after the Gympie Pines property development, but we were forced into running the course when the Gympie Golf Club was unable to continue running it several years ago.”

Already home to the Eight Ball Association, he said there was room for other clubs seeking a home to move in as well.