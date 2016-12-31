36°
News

Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

Tom Daunt | 31st Dec 2016 12:14 PM Updated: 1:51 PM
A Landcruiser disappears into the water between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.
A Landcruiser disappears into the water between Inskip Point and Fraser Island.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATED: IT has been a rough end to 2016 for one unlucky party goer when their Land Cruiser four wheel drive apparently fell from the back of a barge travelling from Inskip Point to Fraser Island this morning.

An image depicting the vehicle obtained from the I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page shows the silver car half submerged in sea water.

Video of the incident on the Moreton Crime Watch page shows the land cruiser rolling off the back of the barge and into the sea to the amazed cries of other people on the barge.

The post that goes with the video says there was, fortunately, nobody in the vehicle at the time, but "quite a few" phones, along with debit cards, passports, and other valuables went into the water with it.

"Apparently (the) 4x4 is about 60 metres under water now," the post says.

A Land Cruiser in the drink after apparently falling off the barge at Inskip Point.
A Land Cruiser in the drink after apparently falling off the barge at Inskip Point. Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  editors picks fraser island gympie inskip point new year 2017

Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

Watch as a Land Cruiser rolls off a barge and into the ocean

A LAND Cruiser four wheel drive has fallen from the back of a barge at Inskip Point.

Camping picks up in Valley

Borumba Deer Park at Imbil: Management said their numbers were down a little but are looking much better now.

For two camping spots in the Valley things are looking up.

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Traditional taxis are upping their game to fight Uber.

New Year's ride sharing price surges

UN does have merit

The UN does serve a purpose, according to Colin Claridge.

Don't leave the UN is Colin's advice.

Local Partners

Tales from behind the Mullock Heap

Names have been changed and omitted to protect the unfortunate and minimise ridicule.

This weekend's Gympie gig guide

Playing Vegas will rock Billy's.

What are you planning for the last weekend of the year?

Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

Party will be a night to remember

NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

Support will help teen compete overseas

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

DEBBIE Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children and her son believes she died of a broken heart after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Carrie Fisher

Mother and daughter Hollywood heavyweights to be buried together

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label could be closed down

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

Drake and J Lo on Instagram

Not everyone is convinced that J Lo and Drake are a couple

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

Singer Adele

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks and Jon Snow, 2017 will be busy.

Dating Gamer Killer’s life to become subject of new TV movie

The Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala.

The handsome man on the game show had a dark secret

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!!!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $228,000

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms Hardiplank and brick home could be yours NOW. Some of the features...

QUIET RURAL BLOCK LOCATED NICE AND HIGH

Lot 17 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One ... $85,000

This quiet 5,051m2 rural block is ready to be built on. One of the highest blocks on the street you sure to catch plenty of breezes on those hot summer days. If...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER CHARM

32A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR INSPECTIONS - CALL BRIAN LAMBERT ON 0447 370 778. Located in a central position in Gympie, walking distance to the hospital, CBD...

THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR???

Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $470,000

Situated on a peaceful rural residential setting 5 Minutes from the CBD and less than a kilometre to the local primary school. The lowset brick and tile home...

you will want 2 know whats down there!

626 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

1 1 2 $240,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats down there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

BUILDER&#39;S ULTIMATE HOME

8 Clarke Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 4 $260,000

Situated in the heart of Glenwood is a fairly new 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank home on a fully fenced 5250sq m block. The home has an open plan air-conditioned...

BAUPLE-COUNTRY LIFESTYLE

Bauple 4650

House 5 2 2 $580,000

Enjoy the country lifestyle on this 67 acre property at Bauple, located only a short drive from Tiaro where most services are available. Also located approx 1 hour...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

VERSATILE &amp; CLOSE TO TOWN

Araluen 4570

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This little gem situated approximately 5 minutes from Gympie CBD, would suit the horse lover or the person who can't get enough sheds. 5 acres (2.02ha) of gently...

Style,Sophistication,Stunning Location

31 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $409,000

Reduced by $20,000. So the vendor is serious to SELL !! Chances like this do not come along very often !!! To have the opportunity to purchase this executive...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!