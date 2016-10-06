October focus on Mary River

ABOVE: Nonie Metzler with an artistic map of her property.

THE first week of October was full of activities for the Mary River Catchment.

Activities started on Saturday with Tiaro Landcare volunteers taking part in a working bee to protect the areas where Mary River turtles will come to lay their eggs in coming weeks.

Monday, October 3, marked World Habitat Day, a day designated by the United Nations to reflect on the state of our towns and cities and the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

It is also intended to remind the world of its collective responsibility for the future of human habitat.

Tuesday and Wednesday had Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee staff and volunteers traversing the Mary River for the 8th annual Catchment Crawl, collecting water quality data and taking a snapshot of the state of the health of the Mary River and major tributaries.

Starting at Policeman's Spur near Conondale and working down to Owanyilla near Maryborough, the crawl took samples and tested water quality along the Mary River and on Six Mile Creek, Wide Bay Creek, Widgee Creek, Munna Creek and Tinana Creek.

The first day covered the catchment south of Gympie and the second day focused on the catchment north of Gympie.

Also on Wednesday, Barung Landcare ran the third workshop in the Revegetating the Range series.

The Planning, Preparation & Commitment workshop was held on a private property at Flaxton, and began with a talk by the property's owner who discussed his experience and some of the lessons learned from 20 years of rainforest restoration activities on the property.

The workshop included an introduction to understanding landscapes and natural processes.

Tomorrow, Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council will host a Koalas in Crisis forum at Bauple, featuring a range of highly experienced presenters in the field of koala research and conservation.

Cost is $10 including morning tea and lunch.

Contact WBBEC by email to manager@wbbec.org.au or phone 0423 932 431 for more information or to register.

Tomorrow is also the Little Yabba Bushcare's regular working bee revegetating and weeding the banks of Little Yabba Creek as part of restoring the Cambroon wildlife corridor.

This corridor is a key link for wildlife movement and seed dispersal between the Blackall and Conondale Ranges.

The working bee starts at 8am and finishes at 11am at Little Yabba Park, Cambroon.

On Saturday Jones Hill Land for Wildlife property owner Nonie Metzler is opening her property as part of the Gympie Studio Trails weekend.

For an opportunity to see the work undertaken to remove weeds and revegetate the property, which incorporates koala habitat, as well as view Ms Metzler's artworks, visit 206 Macintosh Ck Rd this Saturday.

And don't forget to get an entry in to the Spring in the Mary photo competition, which is being sponsored by Noosa Landcare, HQPlantations and Destination Gympie.

For more information about Mary River Month, contact the MRCCC on 075482 4766.