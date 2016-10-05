29°
Obstacle course for club

Arthur Gorrie
| 5th Oct 2016 5:53 PM
OBSTACLE: Council ambitions to buy Gympie Pines golf course have hit a trap more formidable than this one being negotiated by Kodi Louis.
OBSTACLE: Council ambitions to buy Gympie Pines golf course have hit a trap more formidable than this one being negotiated by Kodi Louis.

A SECRET Gympie Regional Council ambition to buy Gympie Pines Golf Course appears to have been scuttled.

Both Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Pines Golf Club general manager Damian Wynne have both confirmed the council is not buying the golf club.

But the idea is believed to have had strong support within the council, before apparently lapsing after a confidential council session last month.

"They're not buying it, for whatever reason,” Mr Wynne said.

"I'm not supposed to talk to The Gympie Times about it,” he said, when asked if the course was for sale and who might have been interested.

Mayor Mick Curran was also cautious in his answer but did not rule out a suggestion the council had considered the matter.

"(The) council will always consider a wide range of proposals for the benefit of our wider community,” Cr Curran said.

"In regard to a golf course purchase, (the) council is not purchasing a golf course,” he said.

The golf course and claimed sale talks involving the council have been a hot topic on social media.

It has even been suggested that a sale had been informally agreed to, but a celebration party

had to be cancelled after

the idea was rejected, possibly last month.

Council minutes from that time reveal confidential discussion about "a proposed community development facility” under the portfolio of Tourism Sport and Recreation, in the council directorate of Corporate Services.

The minutes also reveal contracts may be involved.

One online comment was that the council had already bought the Corella Rd facility, but this appears to be inaccurate.

Gympie Times

Topics:  council purchase plans, gympie pines golf club, mayor says council not buying

