O'Brien pays tribute to the region's many unpaid carers

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has thanked and congratulated the region's carers.

"Carers Week, which runs between October 16-22, provides an opportunity for the work of carers to be recognised for the enormous contribution they make in helping others,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The theme of this year's Carers Week is Carers Count which reminds us of the vital work that carers do, their contribution to the health and well-being of others, and the value of their work to the community.

"Carers dedicate so much of their time to enhance the lives of their family and friends and make them a little easier.

"Without their dedication, many people with a disability, chronicle condition, or illness, would not be able to live at home or participate in the community.

"Carers perform more than $1 billion of work each week, and amount to $60.3 billion each year.

"It is important this contribution is recognised, valued and appreciated, and Carers Week provides a special opportunity to say thank you to a carer.

"It is also important that carers are aware of the assistance that is available to support their own health and wellbeing.”

There are over 2.8 million carers in Australia. Carers can be children, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours.”

Mr O'Brien said Carers Week encourages people to learn more about carers, who they are, what they do and how they can be supported.

"Carers Week pays tribute to the enormous contribution that carers make to lives of people with a disability, illness, or the frail,” he said.

"I encourage everyone to recognise and help carers who make a special effort to look after a family member or friend in need.”

For further information on Carers Week 2016 visit the website www.carersweek.com.au