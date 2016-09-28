Objection overruled on council inquiry call

OUT OF ORDER: Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig has been ruled out of order in his attempt to have open council discussion on his call for an inquiry.

MAYOR Mick Curran has quashed an attempt to make public apparently new information on the call for an independent inquiry into Gympie Regional Council.

He unilaterally overruled an attempt at public discussion by Cr Glen Hartwig, who in a recent letter to The Gympie Times, called for an inquiry into the announced resignation of council engineering director, Bob Fredman.

Mr Fredman's departure has been a hot topic in the community,including on social media.

At this morning's general meeting of councillors, Cr Hartwig sought to have public discussion on non-confidential issues related to his inquiry call.

Although no details of an apparent "In Committee” discussion are available, Cr Hartwig indicated he wanted some aspects of discussion on an inquiry to be made public.

He asked Cr Curran as meeting chairman for "my motion to facilitate an inquiry (to) be moved from 'In Committee” to open council.”

"In Committee” is an expression for secret council deliberations, as required for discussion of individual staff matters, legal and business issues where publicity could disadvantage the council or private "commercial in confidence” matters.

"Over-ruled,” Cr Curran said.

"May I ask why?” Cr Hartwig said.

"There's no debate,” Cr Curran replied. "Your point of order has been over-ruled.”