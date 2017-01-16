Oakhurst father killed in quad bike tragedy near Tiaro

A TRAGIC crash involving a quad bike claimed the life of a 41-year-old Oakhurst father on Friday night.



Senior Constable Glenn Rusten said the crash happened about 10.40pm on Friday, the man was riding a Yamaha quad bike on Glenbar Rd at St Mary, near Tiaro.



"He was travelling west-bound round a little bit of a depression in the road in the corner and he's lost control of the quad and the rider's hit a tree, which has caused the quad to roll.



"When we got to the scene the ambulance had commenced CPR at the scene but he was unable to be revived, so he was dead at the scene."

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Martin Kelly told the Chronicle because of where the crash happened, a rescue chopper and crew were tasked to the scene.

"The man was found to be in cardiac arrest when we arrived at the scene," Mr Kelly said.



Snr Const Rusten said the man was camping with his family when the tragedy happened.



He said the family was camping up the road from the crash scene.



Snr Const Rusten said as far as the police were aware, the family was intending to have a weekend away together.



He said there was another male who was at the camp grounds with the family and he had followed after the man to try to look for him when the crash happened.



Snr Const Rusten said the man's family had been notified of the crash and they were in the process of informing other relatives.



"It's tragic because there's a wife and two small kids left behind," he said.



"So that's not really what you want to see for anybody at this time of year or any time of year.



"It's something that I don't want to see, but it's something that happens. We'd like to say zero for everything but people, being people, take chances, they take risks.



"I know we talk about the fatal five, we talk about all the things that contribute to crashes, but I've been crash investigating for a long time and I'll tell you the biggest cause of crashes is something that you do that you've done a thousand times before. So it's complacency, leading into the fatal five.



"It'll be just the mother who turns around to tell her kids to behave in the back seat or the young person who just changes their iPod. Just that little bit of inattention is the biggest thing, but it's that thing you've done a thousand times before."



Snr Const Rusten said people grew confident because they'd gotten away with a moment of inattention in the past and ended up paying the price.



"It's things that we do every time," he said.



In a tragic twist of fate, the first fatal crash on the Fraser Coast this year coincided with the date of the first fatal crash of the year last year, January 13.



A 30-year-old Ingham man died one year ago after his motorbike collided with a Land Cruiser at Owanyilla.

