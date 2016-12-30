NYE fundraiser at Showground

BIG EVENT: Tamika Deller's New Year's Eve fundraiser will be a big event on the Widgee social calendar.

TOMORROW'S fundraising No Points event at the Widgee Showground has attracted eager riders from near and far, all keen to compete.

Nominations may have closed but late entries will be accepted and day members are welcome; details can be found on the NBHA website under: http://www.nbhaaustralia .com/nomination_form/nomform.php.

This mixed medley of events covers all age groups from tiny tots to seniors, with competitors vying for their share of the prize-money.

It's all for 15-year-old Tamika Deller who has been selected to represent Australia for the NBHA at Panama in March 2017, followed by Houston, Texas, in July.

Proud parents, Troy and Lisa Robinson of Widgee, together with members of the local community, are currently raising funds to help her achieve her goal to attend.

Tamika was practically born in the saddle and has been riding ever since.

An avid Pony Club member from a very young age, she has impressed everyone with her riding abilities and skills.

Her passion for barrel racing is renowned and, along with her prowess, has earned her a place on the Australian team for the NBHA World Championships.

Sponsors include Widgee Hall & Rec, Mooney Livestock, Cracken Meats, Shamrock Rural & Hay, GiddyUp Pony Rides and many more.

Saturday kicks off at 7am, with exhibition rides followed by a full program of barrels and poles from 9am.

Free on-site camping is available, with all facilities, plus some powered sites for the early birds.

Plenty of off-street parking is available while the famous Bushman's Bar & Kitchen will provide a great range of hot and cold tucker, including snacks, meals and drinks.

Stay the course and join the big New Year's party, with delicious pig or lamb on the spit for just $15 with yummy desserts to follow. The Bushman's Bar will be open from 2pm; there'll be pony rides plus horse and cart rides for the youngsters; and the delightful Karen Thomsen to sing all your favourites and get everyone up on the dance floor.

Come on out to Widgee, bid farewell to 2016 and ring in the New Year with friends and family at the Bushman's Bar & Kitchen. For further details on the event contact Lisa Robinson on 0437840439 or ring the hall direct on 54840282.

NEW YEAR'S MESSAGE

Wishing readers all the very best for 2017.

Remember not to drink and drive; keep safe and see you all next year.

I'm taking a well-earned break and will resume the Widgee Column in mid-January.