Nothing to complain about

FORGOTTEN: Curra resident Ken Baldwin says Gympie Regional Council sometimes seems to forget his community exists.

WHEN it comes to services provided by Gympie Regional Council, Ken Baldwin says Curra residents have precious little to complain about.

And that is precisely what he is complaining about.

Mr Baldwin says Curra has more people than Rainbow Beach but gets considerably less attention to the needs of its 1560 residents, as counted in the 2011 Census.

That compares with 1103 at Rainbow Beach, which has a community centre, library, well maintained and beautified parks and generally excellent roads.

"We only get the roads maintained if we complain about it,” Mr Baldwin said.

"They should beautify the service station area, including across the highway and give us the community centre and park they have promised.”

Now, he says, the council wants to charge residents for a telephone app which will help the council keep an eye on their self-maintained home sewerage treatment plants.

The app is a labour- saving device which is able to tell the council when and for how long a service agent has been at their properties to check and maintain their waste disposal systems.

The app automatically identifies when a scheduled service has been missed or if a treatment plant failed a service and updates the council register, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

But although the app is free to service agents, saves the council time and money, Curra ratepayers will be charged $25 a year to help the council monitor them, their effluent quality and the work ethic of their service agents. Mr Baldwin says this is not fair, on top of the $260 a year cost of having service agents maintain their systems.

The letter Mr Baldwin received says the council has engaged the services of a software company, and plans to install an Onsite Management App product to help the council manage home waste water treatment plants across the region.

The letter says the app will save service agents lodging service reports and will enable the council to audit their efforts.

Comment has been sought from the council.