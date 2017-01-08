Not-so-merry Christmas for dining out in Gympie

A Gympie letter writer is disappointed in local restaurants for not offering any service on Christmas day.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHAT a wonderful Christmas Day. Church at 8am, then down to the Coolum Hotel for Christmas lunch.

It was a superb meal, bon bons, and lovely smiling waitresses.

We enjoyed it so much. Then back to Andre Rieu's Christmas.

But why did we have to drive all the way to Coolum? In pouring rain too!

My family and I decided to go out for lunch as we had no children this year. Usually we had it at home but decided on a change.

There was nowhere in Gympie to have Christmas dinner. Years ago one could go out to dinner here.

Our town is growing with many more people, but none of the restaurants or hotels "did it” this year.

Come on guys and girls , help us to keep our money and your trade here in Gympie.

Mary Sundstrup,

Gympie.