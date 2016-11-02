Not 'Happy Yak' as business melts in heat

NOT HAPPY YAK: Phill and Kylie Elliott from The Happy Yak are not so happy about council work happening outside their shop.

THE Smithfield St revamp is a hot topic at The Happy Yak ice cream and gelato shop - a little too hot, according to owners Kylie and Phill Elliott.

They say business is melting away in what should be a peak season, with the sun beating down but sales through the floor.

The passing trade is going right past as council-erected barriers keep customers from even seeing their door, let alone coming through it.

They welcome the prospect of their part of town becoming a new, leafy shopping paradise, but can only hope they will still be in business when the work moves further away from them next month.

They were even less happy that no work was conducted at all yesterday in the fenced off area blockading their streetscape.

Despite promises of even night work to get the job done as quickly as possible, workers yesterday had been summoned to a Civic Centre training session.

Mayor Mick Curran promised he would be speaking to the couple, adding that they were "aware of the proposed project before they signed the lease”.

"It needs to be acknowledged that there will naturally be some level of disruption during construction of this nature.

"Every effort (has been made) to minimise impacts of the first short stage of construction whilst still ensuring (work) proceeds efficiently and health and safety of the community and council staff is maintained.”