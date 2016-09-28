North Shore trip for naturalists

UP CLOSE: The Gympie and District Field Naturalists Club headed to the Noosa North Shore to explore the springtime flora in the area.

A MULTI colour display of wallum wildflowers greeted members of the Gympie and District Field Naturalists Club Inc on their outing to the Arthur Harrold Nature reserve on Noosa North Shore.

This was the first time the Club had been to this area and getting there involved a trip across the Noosa River on the car ferry leaving from Tewantin.

Historically the best wildflower displays in the coastal wallum country have been after a good wet season, suggesting that the display is more dependent on rainfall than on day length or temperature.

Making a good display in the yellow flowering category were members of the pea family including Dillwynia, Daviesia and Gompholobium species in various shades and sizes, including one that had patches of red on the petals.

Non pea species with yellow flowers were at least three species of Guinea flowers (Hibbertia) and members of the Goodenia genera. These are a widely variable group in both colours, plant type and growing conditions, but all flowers have a recognisable fan shape with three petals offset by two merged ones.

The masses of white flowering species that provided a back drop for many of the more colourful flowers included various heaths, Milk Maids which have brown mottled on white flowers on top of a long stalk, and Wedding Bush, cushion shaped shrubs to about three meters high covered with white blossoms.

Among the purples were Native Iris, tiny Fairy Aprons, and Mirbelia, but most impressive were the Vanilla Lilies in full bloom everywhere.

Sun orchids (Thelymitra) with varying shades of blue and purple flowers stood out even though only growing to about 50cm. Sun orchids are interesting because unlike most orchids that produce all of their pollen in a single mass that facilitates outcrossing, some have crumbly pollen and are self fertile. Wallum Sunflower does not produce nectar to attract pollinators, but relies on looking close enough to other flowers that do.

Another different trick to ensure pollination and therefore seed production is used by Trigger plants. A series of small pink flowers on a single stem rising from a cluster of leaves on the ground attracts insects that landing on the flower are trapped under a 'trigger'.

The insect's struggles to escape make sure they are liberally covered with pollen or leave a lot of pollen behind.

Small, to about 25mm x5mm, red spatulate leaves in the form of a rosette, with tiny pink flowers, indicated the presence of a plant that does not attract insects for pollination but to eat them. Sun dews are common in the wetter wallum, with a range of species but all having drops of dew on the leaves to attract insects that are then caught by the fingers on the leaf edge closing when cells are stimulated by the insect's movements.

Finishing up the colour display on the pinkish side, Boronias were just coming into bloom.