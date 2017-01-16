Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

SINGER Shannon Noll is still expected to headline Gympie's Australia Day celebrations next week, despite being arrested and charged over the assault of a bouncer at an Adelaide strip club over the weekend.

The former Australian Idol contestant is booked as the headline act at Gympie's celebrations in Nelson Reserve next Thursday and Gympie Regional Council said yesterday it was "not aware of any changes to the line-up for the G150 concert event” Australia Day.

Three-year-old Lilli Carus gives Shannon Noll a high five during his performance at the Bowen Fishing Classic, September 17, 2016. Cas Garvey

Noll will be joined in the line-up by the Tim Freedman Trio (The Whitlams), Rival Fire, T-Bone Turner, End of November (formerly Hoo8Hoo) and Emma Beau between 11am and 4.30pm.

The Advertiser reports Noll was involved in an incident outside Adelaide's Crazy Horse Revue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police confirmed a 41-year-old NSW man had been arrested and charged with two counts of assault, and was bailed to appear in ourt in February.

Witness Alstair Longmuir said the singer had been kicked out of the club.

"He got really aggressive, and kept being like 'I'm Shannon Noll, let me back into the Crazy Horse', and punched a security guard. Then four policemen pinned him down and took him away in a police car.” Billing itself as the "Home of Miss Nude Australia”, strip club Crazy Horse Revue "brings you the most luscious international performers,” according to its website.

Shannon Noll will perform in Nelson Reserve next Thursday.

The singer burst on to the scene back in 2003 when he came runner-up to Guy Sebastian in the first series of Australian Idol. While he hasn't released an album in six years, in 2016, he launched a new single off the back of his new-found fame as a popular internet meme.

Noll married his long-time girlfriend Rochelle Ogston in 2004, and the pair have three children together. He's previously spoken publicly about past battles with drugs and alcohol, telling the Daily Telegraph in 2008 that his lowest point came after the death of his father in 2001.

"I thought I'd have a crack at everything. I didn't let myself think about him (his father) when I was smashed. Consequently, I found myself getting smashed a lot.”

Noll said he had given up drugs for his children.

”I got to a stage where I had to own up to it,” he said. "I'd turned into a zombie on the lounge. I wasn't doing anything useful.”

Noll isn't the only Australian Idol alumni to have a brush with the law; season three winner Kate DeAraugo was in 2015 charged with driving under the influence of drugs, copping a six-month driving ban after she tested positive to methylamphetamine (or ice) during a police stop.

