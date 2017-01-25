Nolan Meats is hiring in Gympie right now

NOLAN Meats is Gympie's largest private employer with more than 400 people employed in areas ranging from animal husbandry/livestock handling through to meat processing, quality control, information technology, construction and maintenance, engineering, sales/marketing and customer service, administration, transport and distribution.

The head office is in Gympie.

Check out the following positions available:

1. Meat Processing Team Members

Full Time @ Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

Summary: People are required to join our team, producing quality Halal beef products, working in a hygienic factory environment. We currently have vacancies for immediate start for suitable applicants.

Please apply in person (no emails) at Nolan Meats, East Deep Creek Rd, Gympie.

2. 1st Class Sheet Metal Worker with experience in Stainless Steel and General Metal Fabrication

Full Time @ Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

Summary: We are currently seeking a fabricator with experience in sheet metal

3. Apprentice electrician

Full Time @ Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

Summary: We are seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who would be interested in obtaining an Electrical Apprenticeship.

4. Apprentice Fitter

Full Time @ Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

Summary: We are seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who are interested in obtaining an Apprenticeship as a Fitter

5. Engineering CAD Operator

Full Time @ Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

Summary: A position is currently available for a person interested in pursuing a career as a CAD Draftsperson

6. Drivers

Full time based @ Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

Summary: A position exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence.

7. Team Members - Coldstore- Hemmant & Morningside

Full Time/Part Time @ Nolan Meats Coldstore Facility, Brisbane

Summary: We are seeking team members for our Hemmant & Morningside Coldstore Depot to work a variety of full time, part time and casual rosters.

