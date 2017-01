CRASH: Vehicle occupants escaped serious injury when the white Toyota Camry and green Kia Rio, both pictured, crashed at the Duke St and Iron St intersection.

NO SERIOUS injuries were reported from a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Duke and Iron Sts, Gympie, shortly before 11.30am.

The crash involved a male driver of a white Toyota Camry driven and a woman driving a green Kia Rio.

Both cars suffered driver's side damage, especially the Rio, which appeared to have been hit in the driver's door. Its female driver was transported to Gympie Hospital as a precaution after telling ambulance officers she had a sore neck, police said.