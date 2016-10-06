30°
News

No plans to scrap fluoride in Gympie water supply

Shelley Strachan | 6th Oct 2016 2:20 PM
Gympie Regional Council is one of 24 left in Queensland which still fluoridate their town water supply.
Gympie Regional Council is one of 24 left in Queensland which still fluoridate their town water supply. Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gympie region is one of only a handful of local authorities in Queensland that still fluoridates its public water supply.

Mackay and Gladstone councils recently decided to stop fluoridating their water, prompting concerns from dental experts that "extremist" anti-fluoride groups were pressuring regional councils to stop adding the element to their water.

Gympie is now one of only 24 councils out of Queensland's 77 that still actively adds fluoride to its town water.

Mayor Mick Curran said today there were no plans to change any of that and that GRC had not had any recent pressure from the anti-fluoride lobby.

Gympie region's northern neighbour, the Fraser Coast Council, made the decision to stop fluoridating three years ago, prompting recent calls for it to reconsider its "misguided" decision.

Australian Dental Association Queensland Branch Dr Michael Foley said the Fraser Coast Council had not consulted expert groups on the vote to remove fluoride from its water supply in 2013.

More than 150 major health organisations including the World Health Organisation, the Australian Medical Association, and the Australian Dental Association support water fluoridation.

Dr Foley, who urged Fraser Coast to reconsider its position in 2014, said it was a misguided decision.

"It's disappointing that they didn't obtain the briefing at the time. It is their right, but it surprised us," he said.

"More than 20 councils took up the opportunity to remove fluoridation after the Newman government gave rights back to local government (in 2012)... to control fluoridation."

Council passed the motion to remove fluoride from it's water supply in an 8-3 vote in 2013, after extended community consultation on the issue.

Dr Foley maintained the Fraser Coast Regional Council had been "inundated" with material from anti-fluoridation lobby groups, being one of the many councils subject to the campaign since the Newman state government opted to give the rights back to local government to allow them to control fluoridation.

He maintained that this wasn't an area where the science is divided.

"The evidence is irrefutable - the Chief Health Officer has said before 'there are not many things in medicine that are black and white; this is one of them,'" Dr Foley said.

"Every health department in Australia strongly urges communities to fluoridate their water supplies...[and] no reputable health authority opposes water fluoridation.

"Councils should not be making these decisions; based on their lack of scientific and medical expertise. Major expertise lies at state and federal levels, based on recommendations from experts."

The efforts of anti-fluoride groups was corroborated by Cr Darren Everard, who said there was a "consolidated push" from members of the public.

Asked whether he would reconsider his position on water fluoridation 3 years on, Mayor Chris Loft said he would not, stating his "position remains the same."

Cr Daniel Sanderson, who voted for the removal based on community feedback, said he could reconsider "depending on the benefits."

"I could possibly consider it if there are strong facts about it, but there are always two sides to the story," he said.

Cr Rolf Light, who voted against the motion, stood by his position and the scientific evidence.

"There's a lot of misleading information about it," he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fluoride debate, fluoride removal, gympie, gympie regional council

10 of the best Darryl Kerrigan quotes to get you through the week

10 of the best Darryl Kerrigan quotes to get you through the...

Michael Caton couldn't make it to Heart of Gold to perform his jury duties in person, but here are the best Darryl Kerrigan quotes to give you a Caton fix.

  • News

  • 6th Oct 2016 3:14 PM

October focus on Mary River

ABOVE: Nonie Metzler with an artistic map of her property.

First week of the Mary River celebrations have been eventful.

Family ties for youngest lifer

IN THE BLOOD: Terri-Jayne Ramsey is the youngest life member of the Gympie Show Society.

Reward for Terri-Jayne's lifetime of service.

Find out how to prepare against fires and storms

Gympie's Get Ready Open Day will include a variety of stands that will give visitors an idea of what to plan for in the event of a natural disaster.

Council open day shows residents how to prepare against disaster

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Photos: Justice Crew concert

ELECTRIC: Justice Crew in concert last weekend.

Crowds packed into the Civic Centre to catch the Justice Crew

Latest deals and offers

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

At The Drive in, Mastadon and A Perfect Circle create dream team for album.

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on this weekend?

Derek F. Smith will be playing at Billy's Hotel Friday night from 9.30pm.

What's on in Gympie?

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATES LAST BLOCK

106 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

Residential Land Situated perfectly in a quiet area, only a short drive to local ... $109,000

Situated perfectly in a quiet area, only a short drive to local shops, schools and showground is this gently sloping, selectively cleared 1 acre block with all...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

PRIVATE RECREATIONAL EQUESTRIAN PROPERTY!!

972 North Deep Creek Rd, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 4 $579,000

15.05HA (45acs) set high amongst native forestry, this well-appointed property caters well for a family of horse riders. Stables, round yard, dressage arena...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - RIVER FRONTAGE !!

1815 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Executive brick home on approximately 70 acres, fully air-conditioned with river frontage to the Mary River. This is surplus to government needs and presents a...

GREAT LOCATION AT GREAT VALUE!!

42 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This home is fully fenced and situated on an 860m2 corner block in a prime location on the Southside of town. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with en-suite, WIR and air...

LARGE BLOCK + BEAUTIFUL HOME!!

43 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

House 4 2 2 $425,000

From the moment you enter this street you are surrounded by stylish homes!! Situated on 5,232m2 this beautiful quality built home has been outstandingly...

PRICE REDUCED! Ocean views and breezes

20 Manooka Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 3 $530,000

Elevated location and easy walking distance to the main street and the beach. Enjoy the ocean views and breezes from the second storey of this large family beach...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 14

Lot 14 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $130,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 1

Lot 1 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

AFFORDABLE LARGE BLOCK IN PRIME LOCATION!

8 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $120,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 2082m2 block of land. This new development is just...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim