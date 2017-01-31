No place for bullying at The Royal

NOT ON: Co-owner of the Royal Hotel in Mary St, Stacey Lowe, has told bullies, racists and homophobes they are not welcome at her hotel.

THE message came loud and clear from the owners of Gympie's Royal Hotel: If you don't like it, leave.

In a fiery, impassioned Facebook post, hotel co-owner Stacey Lowe took aim at patrons who harassed and abused other customers for their gender, race or sexual orientation.

"It makes me ill to even bring this up,” Ms Lowe says in the post, which has since gone viral, racking up 1500 "Likes” by 5pm yesterday, and climbing.

"But after a situation on the weekend, it's apparent we aren't all as advanced in our thinking as I would have hoped.”

The incident, apparently involving an altercation on the basis of somebody's sexual orientation, was not the first time it had been a problem for the hotel.

"Six months ago, I had to have words to a male customer after he'd been slinging mud and insults at a lesbian couple who were in the hotel enjoying themselves,” Ms Lowe says.

"I've been on the receiving end of plenty of people's small-minded nastiness.”

Ms Lowe said the incident has forced her hand - any discriminatory behaviour, and you're out.

She also pleaded with the targets of the abuse not to take matters into their own hands, adding that it would likely cause more trouble in the long run, and possibly endanger them even further.

"This hotel is run and based on my belief that everyone is to be treated equally, made to feel safe and welcome,” she says.

"If you're someone who bullies a person for the colour of their skin, sexual orientation, a disability or any other factor that makes them different to you, we don't wish to add alcohol to your intolerance. You won't be welcome, it's that simple.”