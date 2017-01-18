No offer, no worries: University not only option

There are plenty of options, other than university, for tertiary study.

GYMPIE Year 12 graduates have now received all university offers to begin their tertiary education for the first semester of 2017 - but there are still plenty of options for those who missed out.

Apprenticeships and traineeships provider Apprenticeship Support Australia (ASA) is among those offering alternate pathways for qualification.

ASA Queensland manager Margie Bradbury said young people who complete an apprenticeship or traineeship not only gain practical skills valued by employers but are also awarded nationally recognised qualifications.

She said any graduates who didn't get the university offer they were looking for "still have literally hundreds of training options to choose from that can lead to a secure and fulfilling career”.

"There are hundreds of apprenticeships and traineeships available across a range of industries in almost any field - from business services, bakers, childcare and hospitality to the more traditional construction trades like plumbing, carpentry and electrical work,” Ms Bradbury said.

"And once the apprenticeship or traineeship is completed there is often a secure job on offer with a well-defined career path to pursue and no crippling HECS debt to pay off.”

There is a chronic skill shortage in some areas and this means that young people who have completed a trade are almost 20% more likely to be in full time employment six months after they complete their apprenticeship, versus a university graduate.

She said many university graduates find it difficult to secure employment once they have completed their courses.

"Apprentices and trainees on the other hand are often offered work by their employers at the completion of their training as they have the specific skills in demand by their industry,” Ms Bradbury said.

"It's a great opportunity for young people to secure employment where they will be paid to train and learn on the job.”