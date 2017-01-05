No more should our Mary be that 'cursed, abandoned thing'

TIME FOR ACTION: Gympie loves its Mary River but the waterway remains an underutilised and difficult to access asset in the city. Spectators are seen here waiting for the ducks to arrive by the weir above Kidd Bridge during the Great Gympie Duck Race held just before Christmas.

GYMPIE'S failure to embrace and capitalise on the potential of the Mary River as a destination for local residents, joggers, families and tourists is no new topic.

Much like the Mary, and Gympie itself, the question of what to do with the river that winds its tranquil way through the heart of our most populated area has been around for years and has received some robust attention from candidates in recent election campaigns.

Promises have been made about walkways, bikeways, landscaping, good vehicle access and picnic areas. Wheels are supposedly in motion.

What the Mayor said after last year's election

Yet nothing has changed.

Access is still abysmal, even for four wheel drives.

The river remains, as Paul Martin so eloquently phrases it in his Your Story on P7 today, a "cursed, abandoned thing down a bushy embankment" that periodically wreaks havoc by flooding parts of the city.

Mr Martin says Gympie is the only town or city he knows of that fails to celebrate its river.

He is right.

Sometimes you can't see the forest for the trees. Mother nature has handed us this fabulous asset on a platter and it's time to stop ignoring it and dithering on what to do with it.

Yes, it floods. All rivers flood. That hasn't stopped everyone else.