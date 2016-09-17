28°
No more "Joy” rides for Partner

Donna Jones | 17th Sep 2016 11:00 AM

JOY Brooks is hanging up her helmet.

The familiar sight of Joy riding her 860cc Sukuki with the bright yellow side-car around the streets of Gympie is soon to be no more.

A heartbroken Joy explained that her health was the major reason she was giving it away.

But Joy's not only heartbroken for herself, her side-kick and co-pilot Partner, the seven-year-old bull Arab cross has no idea his "Joy-rides" (pardon the pun) are about to come to a halt.

After Joy had a mini stroke a couple of years back Partner became a massive support for her.

"I pack him, instead of a walking stick," she laughed.

And after Joy lost her son due to depression, Partner was her rock, and helped her come to terms with the tragic loss.

"A lot of people are drawn to him (Partner) who are going through it. That's why the "RU-Ok" logo's there (a decal on the side-car). And the eagle. It means freedom to the one's we've lost. I only made it thanks to that bugger out there," Joy said indicating a very patient Partner sitting proudly in the yellow sidecar.

Not riding will be a huge adjustment for 73-year-old Joy who has been riding on and off since 1973. She also worries about what it will mean to Partner's fans who often track him down when they spot Joy's distinctive vehicle around Panini's (her favourite haunt).

"He's my right arm and my support and I sure he's supported a lot of other people when they've needed it. I hope they don't miss him too much," she said.

