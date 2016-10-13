No more Blue Lights for Gympie kids

BLUE Light events were a rite of passage for so many Gympie children, but after more than two decades the police-supervised youth discos have come to an end.

PCYC State Administrator Jenny Monk said Gympie Blue Light events were no longer viable as attendance dropped, despite other regions' events going strong.

"Schools in Gympie are running their own dance parties now, so they have little interest in promoting Blue Light events,” Ms Monk said.

"Before this, Gympie would get in excess of 400 kids to each event, however over the last two years this has slowly dropped to around 150.

"Even though we are a not-for-profit, we still need to make enough revenue to cover expenses such as hall hire, prizes, canteen items, insurances, equipment maintenance etc.

"Gympie Blue Light has been steadily losing money since attendance numbers dropped below 200.”

Ms Monk said the decision to end Gympie Blue Light was a heartbreaking decision for volunteers.

"They have tried to increase interest with a variety of different strategies, however have got to a point where they cannot financially continue,” she said.

"Unfortunately dwindling support from local businesses and media contributed to this.”

Ms Monk said organisers had held about 8-10 events every year.

"Gympie Blue Light was established in 1993, and a multitude of volunteers have given countless hours over the past 23 years,” she said.

She said the events had given Gympie youth the chance to socialise in a safe environment, but also helped support the whole community.

"Since January 2010 Gympie Blue Light has donated over $51,000 to community organisations, clubs and causes within the Gympie Community.”