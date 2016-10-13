28°
News

No more Blue Lights for Gympie kids

Francesca McMackin | 13th Oct 2016 8:32 AM
A Blue Light disco in Gympie early this year.
A Blue Light disco in Gympie early this year. David Crossley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BLUE Light events were a rite of passage for so many Gympie children, but after more than two decades the police-supervised youth discos have come to an end.

PCYC State Administrator Jenny Monk said Gympie Blue Light events were no longer viable as attendance dropped, despite other regions' events going strong.

"Schools in Gympie are running their own dance parties now, so they have little interest in promoting Blue Light events,” Ms Monk said.

"Before this, Gympie would get in excess of 400 kids to each event, however over the last two years this has slowly dropped to around 150.

"Even though we are a not-for-profit, we still need to make enough revenue to cover expenses such as hall hire, prizes, canteen items, insurances, equipment maintenance etc.

"Gympie Blue Light has been steadily losing money since attendance numbers dropped below 200.”

Ms Monk said the decision to end Gympie Blue Light was a heartbreaking decision for volunteers.

"They have tried to increase interest with a variety of different strategies, however have got to a point where they cannot financially continue,” she said.

"Unfortunately dwindling support from local businesses and media contributed to this.”

Ms Monk said organisers had held about 8-10 events every year.

"Gympie Blue Light was established in 1993, and a multitude of volunteers have given countless hours over the past 23 years,” she said.

She said the events had given Gympie youth the chance to socialise in a safe environment, but also helped support the whole community.

"Since January 2010 Gympie Blue Light has donated over $51,000 to community organisations, clubs and causes within the Gympie Community.”

Gympie Times
CEO refutes council financial worries

CEO refutes council financial worries

GYMPIE regional council is one of a number of councils in danger of becoming financially unsustainable.

The stars of 'Jackass' are heading to Gympie

WILD NIGHT: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

GYMPIE is the first stop for the "Jackass Filthy Seppo" tour.

Critically injured rider airlifted from Mary Valley

The chopper landed on a rural road near Kenilworth to airlift a critically injured teenaged girl this afternoon.

Teenaged girl lifted from Mary Valley after horse riding accident

Search on for crocodile in Hervey Bay

A crocodile has been sighted in Tooan Tooan Creek.

Hunt on for crocodile spotted in Tooan Tooan Creek.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

The stars of 'Jackass' are heading to Gympie

WILD NIGHT: The Jackass Seppo Tour stage show is coming to Gympie this October.

GYMPIE is the first stop for the "Jackass Filthy Seppo" tour.

Latest deals and offers

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

From pub gigs to karaoke to bingo to a Mental As Anything Concert - There's heaps on this weekend!

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

MACADAMIA FARM

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 $950,000

Approximately 3000 mature macadamias on 15 hectares of beautiful scenic Greens Creek country. 10 Minutes to Gympie in the sought after higher rainfall eastern...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $380,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 4.94 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

AN OASIS IN GOOMBOORIAN!!

204 Cunningham Road, Goomboorian 4570

House 3 1 2 $250,000

Set on 5097m2 in the sought after area of Goomboorian is this fabulous property new to the market. Look no further if gardening, peace and quiet is at the top of...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

CBD COMMERCIAL COMPLEX

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $1.4mil

Here's the perfect opportunity to house your business and reap the rewards from the lease of secure tenants. Located in the heart of Gympie CBD with excellent...

OWNERS ARE READY TO GO

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $320,000

This beautifully presented home on 2.5 acres with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport is ready for you to move in. 3 large bedrooms, all...

HURRY ON THIS ONE !

1 Giles Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Welcome to 1 Giles Street Southside, low maintenance living at its best... Nestled in a one way street is this tidy open plan brick home consisting of three...

POSITION, SIZE &amp; VIEWS

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

We are pleased to announce this appealing brick home is now on the market to finalise the Estate. Located in the superb Smerdon Road, this property is positioned...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest