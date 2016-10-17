No concerns for new Gympie mums

LOVE AND CARE: New Gympie mum Jess Curtis with her 14-week-old daughter Mya Lorensen had "a really good experience” at the Gympie Hospital.

ARE Gympie women receiving the best medical care and attention when giving birth?

The Australian Medical Association says it is concerned about a lack of available staff on hand to provide adequate medical assistance for expectant mothers throughout Australia.

"Obstetricians are increasingly being called in only when a labour problem becomes serious or life-threatening,” AMA Queensland president Dr Chris Zappala says.

"(They're) then expected to shoulder all responsibility for the outcome of the birth.”

The Gympie and Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service rejects this.

Director of Women's and Families Services Cathy Styles said the welfare of patients at Gympie Hospital was the priority.

"Gympie women can be assured that the standard of maternity care in Gympie is excellent,” she says. "We provide a collaborative model of care where midwives and doctors work together to provide the safest care for mothers and babies.”

New Gympie mum Jess Curtis was more than pleased with the care she received when she delivered baby Mya at the Gympie Hospital earlier this year.

"We had a really good experience and I can't fault any of the staff for their work,” Jess says.

"We were surrounded by midwives, anaesthesiologists and doctors the whole time we were there.”

This level of care continued for the entirety of her 24-hour labour.

"If anything happened, they could handle it.”