A NINE-month-old boy was evacuated from Fraser Island this morning after he began suffering respiratory issues.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to airlift the patient from the island, and he was flown to Hervey Bay hospital for further observation.

His mother was at his side as he was flown across the bay.

The patient, who was in a stable condition at the time of his transport, had been enjoying a holiday on the Fraser Coast before the emergency.