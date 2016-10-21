28°
New youth worker removes stigmas around sex

Jacob Carson | 21st Oct 2016 3:07 PM
HELPING HAND: Georgianna Manthey at Gympie's CAYS office.
HELPING HAND: Georgianna Manthey at Gympie's CAYS office. Contributed

THE APPOINTMENT of a sexual health youth worker to Gympie's Community Action Youth Service (CAYS) has been described a welcome and well overdue addition.

Georgianna Manthey said she's excited to offer young people in the Gympie region a chance to discuss their sexual health in an frank, but inviting way.

"I'll be offering sexual health education around common STIs such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea,” she says.

"We'll talk about what they are, how they are contracted and how they're treated.”

Statistics from PHN highlight many young people living in rural or regional areas are at a higher risk of contracting an STI.

According to Mrs Manthey, a large reason for this is a lack of both communication and education.

"I know sexual health is a topic that's hard to address for some young people, they might feel shame, nervous or judged,” she says.

It's one of the reasons the CAYS clinic has introduced a sexual health 'Activate Card', which would allow them to receive treatment without having to explicitly describe why.

Clinic manager Andrew Matthews said the Gympie facility had all the information required by young people in need, and Georgianna's services were an important addition.

"We're proud to provide such varied services for youth in need,” she says.

