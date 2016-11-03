Gympie's league superstar eyes off Cowboys spot

TALENT: Carlin Anderson (left) will attempt to crack the North Queensland Cowboys squad with a move to Townsville for the 2017 rugby league season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie junior and Ipswich sensation Carlin Anderson (pictured, left) has announced he will be leaving the Ipswich Jets to take up a one-year deal with the Townsville Blackhawks in 2017.

Contracted with the Brisbane Broncos this year, the 21-year-old was hit by a horror run of injuries which derailed his hopes of cracking into the NRL.

Missing his chance to join Brisbane at the Auckland Nines in February, Anderson went on to break his jaw twice in the one season with the Jets.

Part of the Intrust Super Cup premiership winning side of 2015, Anderson told The Courier Mail he was ready to make the move up north where he hopes to reignite his charge into the top grade.

"I could have gone back to Ipswich next year but I want to back myself and I guess I have a point to prove," he said.

"Talking to the Blackhawks gave me that extra drive and motivation to play NRL. It's a good stepping stone and if I can go well for the Blackhawks, hopefully I can break into the Cowboys team. I definitely want to crack it on the wing at the Cowboys; that's my goal for 2017. I'd like to make the Cowboys team ... the NRL dream is still there."

Not given a contract extension from Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett, the try-scoring fullback has taken confidence from his recent performance at the Koori rugby league carnival in Sydney.

"I played in the carnival recently and my jaw felt good," he said. "My confidence was a bit down after breaking my jaw a second time and I had a few doubts about whether I even wanted to play footy any more. As a person, I need to mature and moving up to North Queensland will help me do that."

INSET: Anderson let his friends his news by posting this on Facebook.