New shelter: the bus stops here

The design for the new bus shelter on Monkland St.

THE cinema bus stop in Monkland St will be getting a major facelift next month with the help of Translink.

The $150,000 project will see the existing dual bus shelters replaced with a new, single-length aluminium and glass design with LED strip lighting.

The footpath will also be adjusted to provide easier disability access, and a length of shade trees will be added to the section for beautification.

Construction is expected to begin on the shelter in late November and is expected to last two weeks, with the new bus stop operating by mid-December.

Council expects there to be only minor disruption to bus services on the route.

The street will remain open to traffic during construction, with temporary diversions installed for pedestrians.

The bus stop is one of several design plans the council listed as at or near completion this month.

Others include:

Bridge replacement at Kandanga Creek along Kandanga Creek Rd;

Bridge replacements on Goomong Rd and Little Rd;

Upgrades along Hall and Langton Rds;

Street-scaping works on Smithfield St;

Road widening on Moy Pocket Rd, Neusavale Rd and Abel Rd;

Floodways on Harvey Siding and Reid Rds.

A section of Groundwater Rd recently resurfaced is also being monitored, with the slurry seal used there instead of asphalt not living up to design expectations.

Council said the section's performance and safety would be observed over summer before any decision was made.