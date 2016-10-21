New round of AGL email scams hits Gympie

Email scam targeting AGL customers: AGL customers have been urged to take caution when opening emails due to a sophisticated email scam targeting them.

AN INTERNET scam which has successfully targeted over 10,000 Australians is making it's way around Gympie again.

Customers of energy supplier AGL have been sent malicious emails under the guise of an electricity bill, which contains a computer virus as a downloadable attachment.

An example of a hoax email being sent to AGL customers. Contributed

"It looked exactly like the other bills I've received from AGL in the past,” said Tracy Salter, who received the email last week.

"The bill said my electricity costs totalled nearly $700, which is high for me, so I decided to download the receipt to get a better idea.”

This receipt is actually a malicious program which effectively locks down the victim's computer, asking them to pay over $600 via credit to allow full access again.

The timing and convincing appearance of the email, Mrs Salter said, was all it took for her and many others to be duped.

"We're at that time of the year where the energy bills do come in,” she said.

The scam first appeared in June this year, where thousands of customers were targeted.

A statement released to the Gympie Times by AGL advised customers it would never send an email asking for personal or credit card information.

"Before opening any email, people are advised to check the sender's email address,” the statement reads.

"AGL's website has information on how to identify a scam email, providing examples of what hoax emails look like.”

Customers should report any suspicious emails to Scamwatch or the Australian Federal Police.