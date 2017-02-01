New Rainbow ambulance station delayed by liquidation

WORK IN PROGRESS: Another construction company is needed to finish work on the new Rainbow Beach ambulance station.

WORK on the new Rainbow Beach ambulance station is in limbo after the construction company on the project was placed into administration.

Liquidators were appointed to Brisbane-based Batir Pty Ltd in mid-January, leaving Queensland Ambulance Services searching for another construction company to finish the project.

While the delay has left the exact opening date unknown, a QAS spokesman said the station should still be completed and operating before the end of the year.

"QAS is currently working with Building and Asset Services (Department of Housing and Public Works) to develop a strategy to complete the remainder of the works as soon as possible.”

With an expected final cost of $1.5 million (excluding GST), the station will replace the temporary facility on Manooka Dr and will be crewed by two QAS staff members, an officer-in-charge and a paramedic.

Once open the new station will provide service to the region's 70,000 annual visitors.