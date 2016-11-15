New owners at the helm at Widgee Rural

NEW ERA BEGINS: Warren Francis serves his first customer, Lydia Penfold, at Widgee Rural.

AFTER more than eight years at Widgee Rural Supplies, Jenny Mutter has moved on and is looking forward to a long-awaited holiday.

Meanwhile, new owners Warren Francis and Dez Caliente, of Upper Glastonbury, began in earnest last week and are already planning some big changes to offer a more extensive range of choices for customers.

Dez Caliente loading stock at Widgee Rural.

Warren and Dez hope to add a wider variety of plants and several products to the already existing range.

Business hours will continue unchanged, as will the friendly and efficient service.