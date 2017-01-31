New Muster director champions local voices

ALL THE RIGHT NOTES: New Gympie Muster festival director Melinda Wells and executive director David Gibson.

WITH a background in performing and fostering the talents of young rural singer-songwriters, our new Gympie Music Muster festival director is bring and insider's touch to the role.

Having made the move from Dalby, Melinda Wells says she is looking to continue the proud tradition of quality that's made the Muster an icon of the country music industry.

"It's a daunting prospect, considering how big it's become and what a special place it holds for the fans and the artists as well,” she says.

"But I've got experience in events management and I'm an artist myself - I feel ready for what's coming ahead.”

Mrs Wells said one of the most important things when planning the festival was to strike a balance between the traditional sounds the festival was built upon and a wider range of genres and styles.

It's a difficult tightrope walk at times as organisers try to provide something for all attendees.

"We've got blues, roots and rockabilly acts as well - but it's vital for us to keep that strong country spirit,” Mrs Wells says.

"We're also trying to appeal more to families this year, some stuff all ages can enjoy.”

With a background in supporting young up-and-comers (she runs regular songwriting workshops with the Australian Institute of Country Music), Melinda says festival-goers can expect to see more Gympie-born talent alongside some of the biggest names in Country Music.

"This festival has a long, proud tradition of nurturing and launching young talent, it's important to keep that even as the Muster keeps growing,” she says.

"The community spirit it attracts is the key ingredient to it's ongoing success, without their support we wouldn't have a Muster.”

The 2017 Gympie Music Muster will kick off August 24-27.