New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

GYMPIE'S prominently located and immaculately maintained Winston House could be yours if you happen to have a lazy few million dollars.

"We're so excited," agent Margaret Cochrane said yesterday.

She and husband John own Gympie Regional Realty, just down the road at the top end of Mary St.

The building, once an aged care facility, could see new life as an affordable independent living complex, they say.

"You couldn't find a better spot," Mr Cochrane said.

"And the views upstairs are all over Gympie," Mrs Cochrane added.

At nearly a hectare of prime CBD land in Channon St, the site is nearly 70% occupied by a building which the Cochranes say is in near-perfect condition.

"You'd be flat out building this for $20 million," Mr Cochrane said.

The property, very handy to Gympie Hospital and a full range of medical facilities, is also on the edge of the shopping and entertainment part of Gympie.

The Cochranes say it may have a future as independent living accommodation, and could well have its own restaurant and bottle shop in its next incarnation.

Or it could be almost anything.

Gympie's University of the Sunshine Coast and TAFE campuses are within easy reach as well.

The property is well known as a former aged care facility and is within the Gympie Medical Precinct and the council's Specialised Centre Zone.

Its multiple accommodation wings include 58 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen, multiple bathrooms and toilets.

Its "preferred uses" under the zoning include :hospital, general health care centre, or short term health worker or patient accommodation.