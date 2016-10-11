New land valuations for Gympie next year

GOING UNDER: Susceptibility to natural disasters such as floods factor in to the final of land according to top valuers.

GYMPIE will be one of 28 regions across Queensland to receive land valuations from Neil Bray, the state's Valuer-General in 2017.

The valuations will be carried out in March, and will take into account a number of factors.

"Issues considered include the impact of natural events, the state of the economy, amongst others,” Mr Bray says.

"The market survey analysis provides an overview of property market changes.”

These initial surveys provide only a preliminary assessment and overview of property markets across Queensland.

"It may be subject to change with further analysis ahead of the annual program.”

Mr Bray says valuers considered property sales since the last valuation was made and the impacts these had on the land.

"Land valuations are just one of the factors taken into account by local councils when they prepare their annual budget. It's how councils set rates to pay for the services they provide to their community.”

Landowners can sign up to receive their next land valuation notice and the 2017 Valuer-General's property market movement report electronically by visiting the Department of Natural Resources and Mines website qld.gov.au/environment/ land/title/valuation/change