New kiln has Cooloola potters fired up

ENTHUSED: Cooloola Potters Group members were on hand for the firing up of their new kiln.

COOLOOLA Potters Group members were fired up recently testing their new raku kiln thanks to the workmanship of Lionel Muir.

The group meets on a Monday at the Gympie Historical and Gold Mining Museum where they enjoy helping each other and encouraging creativity by working with the properties of clay and techniques as an art and craft rolled into one, bringing forth a potter's visual creation.

The potters group has been going for more than 43 years with a growing membership of varied ages, male and female.

This enthusiastic group contributes to community events, holds exhibitions and will be having a display at the Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular at the end of this month.

For more information about the Cooloola Potters Group phone president Julie Bates 5486 5975.

- CONTRIBUTED