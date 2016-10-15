New hours for Rainbow Beach waste management facility

The Rainbow Beach waste management facility will have new open hours from November 1.

CHANGED operating hours at the Rainbow Beach waste management facility will save ratepayers about $42,000 according to the council, with the new hours going into operation from November 1.

The new times are:

Sunday: 9am to 1pm

Monday: 8am to 4pm

Tuesday: 8am to 4pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 8am to 4pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 9am to 1pm.

The facility will be closed on Anzac day, Good Friday, and Christmas day.

The times were adopted following a council review which showed there were periods when public use at the facilities were very low, and is expected to deliver an immediate saving of $6000 this year.

Public safety will also be improved as the site will be fully supervised when open.

As an alternative, the Tin Can Bay management facility will be open on the days the Rainbow Beach facility is closed for businesses which need to dispose of waste during those times.

Further information can be found at gympie.qld.gov.au/waste-disposal, or by calling the council on 1300 307 800.