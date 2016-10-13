New Gympie restaurant is a true taste of Nepal

Some of the food on offer at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie.

GYMPIE'S first Nepalese restaurant has just opened, but already has locals raving about the unique cuisine and fantastic customer service.

The restaurant opened on September 29, and while he hasn't yet started actively advertising, Mr Kunwar said the venue was already a hit with locals, especially those who had visited or lived in Nepal.

Owner Yam Kunwar has spent the last three months preparing the restaurant on River Rd for business, even having traditional Nepalese cloth brought in for furnishings.

From left: Consulting chef Pramod Arayal, cook Nishan Bhaltarai, manager Sanju Bhandari, manager Anil Chhetri and owner Yam Kunwar at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie. Francesca McMackin

Being the first Nepalese restaurant in Gympie, Mr Kunwar expects the venue to offer an alternate cuisine option for years to come.

He has brought on an traditional Nepalese head chef with 18 years experience to ensure the dishes' authenticity and quality.

The chefs prepare as much of the food themselves as possible, even grinding spices on site for truly house-made ingredients and sauces.

Mr Kunwar said many Australians assumed Nepalese food was similar to Indian cuisine, but the herbs, spices and overall taste were "completely different".

The cuisine comes from three different areas with their own flavours: the Himalayan region, the Terai region and the Hill region.

One of the restaurant's signature dishes is momo, Nepalese steamed dumplings offered as chicken, lamb or vegetarian options.

Momo at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie. Francesca McMackin

"This momo is very famous in our country," Mr Kunwar said.

Mr Kunwar, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, is also preparing to open a large restaurant in Brisbane.

Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant

5/115-117 River Rd, Gympie

Open for lunch 11am-3pm

Open for dinner 5pm-10pm

Phone: (07) 5483 7719

Website: www.mteverestnepaleserestaurant.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mteverestnepaleserestaurant.com.au/

Dine in, takeaway and delivery options available