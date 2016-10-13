28°
Business

New Gympie restaurant is a true taste of Nepal

Francesca Mcmackin
| 13th Oct 2016 3:55 PM
Some of the food on offer at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie.
Some of the food on offer at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie. Francesca McMackin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE'S first Nepalese restaurant has just opened, but already has locals raving about the unique cuisine and fantastic customer service.

The restaurant opened on September 29, and while he hasn't yet started actively advertising, Mr Kunwar said the venue was already a hit with locals, especially those who had visited or lived in Nepal.

Owner Yam Kunwar has spent the last three months preparing the restaurant on River Rd for business, even having traditional Nepalese cloth brought in for furnishings.

From left: Consulting chef Pramod Arayal, cook Nishan Bhaltarai, manager Sanju Bhandari, manager Anil Chhetri and owner Yam Kunwar at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie.
From left: Consulting chef Pramod Arayal, cook Nishan Bhaltarai, manager Sanju Bhandari, manager Anil Chhetri and owner Yam Kunwar at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie. Francesca McMackin

 

Being the first Nepalese restaurant in Gympie, Mr Kunwar expects the venue to offer an alternate cuisine option for years to come.

He has brought on an traditional Nepalese head chef with 18 years experience to ensure the dishes' authenticity and quality.

The chefs prepare as much of the food themselves as possible, even grinding spices on site for truly house-made ingredients and sauces.

Mr Kunwar said many Australians assumed Nepalese food was similar to Indian cuisine, but the herbs, spices and overall taste were "completely different".

The cuisine comes from three different areas with their own flavours: the Himalayan region, the Terai region and the Hill region.

One of the restaurant's signature dishes is momo, Nepalese steamed dumplings offered as chicken, lamb or vegetarian options.

 

Momo at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie.
Momo at the newly-opened Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant in Gympie. Francesca McMackin

"This momo is very famous in our country," Mr Kunwar said.

Mr Kunwar, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, is also preparing to open a large restaurant in Brisbane.

Mt Everest Nepalese Restaurant

5/115-117 River Rd, Gympie

Open for lunch 11am-3pm

Open for dinner 5pm-10pm

Phone: (07) 5483 7719

Website: www.mteverestnepaleserestaurant.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mteverestnepaleserestaurant.com.au/

Dine in, takeaway and delivery options available

Gympie Times

Topics:  business food gympie nepal nepalese restaurant

'She's just vanished': Family's horror as answers fall short

'She's just vanished': Family's horror as answers fall short

THE latest lead in the whereabouts of missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne met with a dead end yesterday, Gympie's CIB revealed.

Knife to throat in one of three DVO breaches

File image.

Man sentenced for 11 domestic violence, drug offences

Gympie goes mental for the Rush Festival

Parklife: Mental As Anything will take to the Nelson Reserve stage on Saturday night for the Rush Festival

AUSSIE pop-rockers Mental As Anything will taking the Gympie stage.

New kiln has Cooloola potters fired up

ENTHUSED: Cooloola Potters Group members were on hand for the firing up of their new kiln.

Members put new raku kiln to the test

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Gympie goes mental for the Rush Festival

Parklife: Mental As Anything will take to the Nelson Reserve stage on Saturday night for the Rush Festival

AUSSIE pop-rockers Mental As Anything will taking the Gympie stage.

Latest deals and offers

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

From pub gigs to karaoke to bingo to a Mental As Anything Concert - There's heaps on this weekend!

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Location and Convenience a Must See

125 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Investment or owner occupier it is your choice, whichever you choose you will be a winner. The open plan dining, lounge room is an amazing room filled with lots...

Great Value. 922m2 block

45 Tingira Close, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 2 2 $495,000

This spacious three bedroom home is situated in an elevated and popular part of town, close to shops and the school. Featuring: * open plan kitchen and dining *...

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

Bargain Block

13 Waratah Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. ... $125,000

Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. Beautiful bush surrounds, its flat and dry, and waiting for you to come and build your perfect...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

OWNERS ARE READY TO GO

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $320,000

This beautifully presented home on 2.5 acres with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport is ready for you to move in. 3 large bedrooms, all...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

2 buy or not 2 buy? Crazy not 2!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $250,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

b ready 2 b impressed!

60 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $260,000!

There are renovated homes and there are renovated homes and then there is THIS RENOVATED HOME! And by crikey what a beautiful reno it is! No expense spared or...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest